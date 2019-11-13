Deutsche Wohnen 9-Month FFO I Climbs; Backs FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen AG (DWHHF.PK) reported Wednesday that its nine-month funds from operations or FFO I increased 12.8 percent to 416.3 million euros from last year's 369.2 million euros.

FFO I per share grew 11.5 percent to 1.16 euros from 1.04 euros a year ago.

FFO II increased 15.3 percent to 438.7 million euros from 380.6 million euros last year. FFO II per share was 1.23 euros, up from 1.07 euros a year ago.

In the nine months, earnings after taxes declined 16.1 percent to 634.7 million euros from 756.7 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 1.73 euros, down from 2.06 euros a year ago.

EBITDA for the period climbed 15.7 percent to 560.6 million euros from 484.4 million euros last year.

Contracted rental income grew 6.4 percent to 622.5 million euros from 585.0 million euros last year.

Looking ahead, the company said it continues to expect an FFO I of around 535 million euros for the year 2019.

