Deutsche upgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties to Buy on visibility, valuation

November 19, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Deutsche Bank upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $54, up from $49. Shares have been an underperformer in 2024 given the heightened sensitivity around interest rates, but the firm sees drivers of upside in shares that include a healthy pipeline post an active 2024; a well positioned balance sheet, complemented with access to equity capital and limited potential near-term refinancing headwinds; healthy tenant coverage positions; and favorable relative valuation metrics.

