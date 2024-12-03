Deutsche upgrades CVS to Buy with earnings, valuation at trough

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill upgraded CVS Health (CVS) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $66. The firm believes both the company’s earnings and multiple are now likely near trough levels. CVS has taken steps to turn the company towards improving profitability, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Following an analysis of the managed care segment, Deutsche thinks an earnings recovery is both achievable and will outpace Street expectations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.