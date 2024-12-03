Deutsche upgrades CVS to Buy with earnings, valuation at trough

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill upgraded CVS Health (CVS) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $66. The firm believes both the company’s earnings and multiple are now likely near trough levels. CVS has taken steps to turn the company towards improving profitability, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Following an analysis of the managed care segment, Deutsche thinks an earnings recovery is both achievable and will outpace Street expectations.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CVS:
- CVS Health upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
- RBC sees little cause for concern over CMS’ proposed part D GLP-1 coverage rule
- CVS Health price target raised to $80 from $73 at TD Cowen
- CVS Health price target lowered to $64 from $72 at Piper Sandler
- Trump Weekly: Trump looks to drop EV tax credit, fuel-efficiency requirements
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.