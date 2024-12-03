News & Insights

Stocks
CVS

Deutsche upgrades CVS to Buy with earnings, valuation at trough

December 03, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill upgraded CVS Health (CVS) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $66. The firm believes both the company’s earnings and multiple are now likely near trough levels. CVS has taken steps to turn the company towards improving profitability, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Following an analysis of the managed care segment, Deutsche thinks an earnings recovery is both achievable and will outpace Street expectations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.