Deutsche Telekom: Frankfurt disturbance fixed after Lufthansa IT outage

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE on Thursday said its technicians had fixed the disturbance in Frankfurt that led to a IT failure across the entire Lufthansa group LHAG.DE, stranding thousands of passengers at the German city's airport on Wednesday.

"Our technicians have acted quickly on-site and restored the lines. We can see that the measures are taking effect," Deutsche Telekom said in a statement.

Lufthansa and Germany's national train operator blamed the problem on third-party engineering works on a railway line extension that took place on Tuesday evening, when a drill cut through a Deutsche Telekom fibre optic cable bundle.

