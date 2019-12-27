Deutsche Telekom, works council agree T-Systems restructuring

Deutsche Telekom has reached an agreement with its works council on restructuring its troubled T-Systems IT services division, a company spokesman said on Friday.

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE has reached an agreement with its works council on restructuring its troubled T-Systems IT services division, a company spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman confirmed an earlier report in Handelsblatt that said the agreement included moving large parts of the business to a newly created German subsidiary and affected more than 2,000 staff.

T-Systems chief Adel Al-Saleh, hired at the start of 2018 to stem losses, has reduced T-Systems' headcount in Germany, closed most local offices and hired 3,000 offshore staff to round out its software skills.

