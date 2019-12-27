Deutsche Telekom, works council agree on restructuring of T-Systems - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE has reached an agreement with its works council on the restructuring of its troubled T-Systems IT services unit, a German newspaper reported on Friday.

Handelsblatt, citing unnamed company sources, said that the agreement includes moving large parts of business to a newly created German subsidiary, affecting more than 2,000 staff.

The company was not immediately available for comment. Handelsblatt cited a Deutsche Telekom spokesman as saying that nobody would be disadvantaged because of the step.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Tom Sims Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.