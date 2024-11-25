Deutsche Telekom upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Oddo BHF

Oddo BHF analyst Stephane Beyazian upgraded Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) to Outperform from Neutral with a EUR 35 price target
