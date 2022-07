FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE will sell 51% of its tower business to a consortium of Canada's Brookfield and private equity group DigitalBridge, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday citing unnamed corporate sources.

(Reporting by Tom Sims)

