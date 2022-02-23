Deutsche Telekom to build global COVID vaccine verification app for WHO

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has signed a contract with Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE subsidiary T-Systems to build a software solution for global electronic verification of coronavirus vaccination certificates, the telecoms company said.

The QR code-based software solution will be used for other vaccinations as well, such as polio or yellow fever, T-Systems said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the WHO would support its 194 member states in building national and regional verification technology.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Health is a strategic growth area for T-Systems," said T-Systems Chief Executive Officer Adel Al-Saleh.

T-Systems previously worked with SAP SAPG.DE to develop Germany's Corona-Warn-App tracing and verification app and a Europe-wide digital COVID-19 vaccine verification system.

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Miranda Murray)

