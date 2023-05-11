News & Insights

Deutsche Telekom slightly raises profit outlook after Q1 profit rise

May 11, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE slightly raised its full-year target for adjusted operating profit on Thursday, thanks to a more optimistic outlook from US subsidiary T-Mobile TMUS.O.

The group expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDA AL) to now reach 40.9 billion euros ($45.02 billion) in 2023 instead of 40.8 billion euros.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Friedrike Heine)

Stocks mentioned

