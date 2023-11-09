Deutsche Telekom slightly lifts 2023 profit forecast

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE on Thursday raised its full-year profit target for the third time after posting an organic 6.2% increase in the third quarter that was backed by a strong U.S. business.

The group reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDA AL) of 10.49 billion euros ($11.23 billion) on revenues of 27.56 billion.

That was broadly in line with analyst expectations for third-quarter EBITDA AL of 10.37 billion euros and revenue of 27.56 billion, according to a poll on the company website.

Deutsche Telekom, majority owner of T-Mobile US, one of three primary wireless carriers in the United States, now expects EBITDA AL to reach around 41.1 billion euros this year, up 0.1 billion from the latest guidance it gave in August.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

