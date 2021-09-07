VOD

Deutsche Telekom sells Dutch unit to private equity for 5.1 bln euros

Douglas Busvine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE said on Tuesday that it had sold its Dutch unit T-Mobile Netherlands to a consortium of private equity houses Apax and Warburg Pincus for 5.1 billion euros ($6.05 billion).

Deutsche Telekom acquired control of the Dutch business from Sweden's Tele2 TEL2b.ST in 2018 but never considered the unit, which ranked a distant third behing market leaders KPN KPN.AS and Vodafone Ziggo VOD.L, as a core asset.

Speculation on a possible sale had surfaced in recent weeks with India's Reliance Industries RELI.NS also named as a contender.

($1 = 0.8425 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Emma Thomasson)

