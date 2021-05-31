Deutsche Telekom says won't attend Mobile World Congress

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Deutsche Telekom said on Monday it would not attend the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in a month's time due to continuing health risks from the coronavirus pandemic, adding it would instead host an online event.

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE said on Monday it would not attend the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in a month's time due to continuing health risks from the coronavirus pandemic, adding it would instead host an online event.

"At the present time, we still do not believe it is justifiable to take this risk for a large number of our employees," the Bonn-based group said in a statement issued to Reuters.

"Telekom has therefore decided not to be physically present in this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and will organize a fully virtual event instead where we will present our latest technological developments and visions."

The Telekom Tech Grounds event will be held on June 28-29.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters