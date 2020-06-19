US Markets
TMUS

Deutsche Telekom resilient to coronavirus pandemic - CEO

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges confirmed the company's profit outlook ahead of Friday's annual general meeting, saying the transatlantic telecoms group was resilient to the coronavirus pandemic.

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE CEO Tim Hoettges confirmed the company's profit outlook ahead of Friday's annual general meeting, saying the transatlantic telecoms group was resilient to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Of course we are also feeling the effects. From bad debts. Forgone roaming revenues and temporary shop closures," Hoettges said, according to pre-released extracts of his video address to the event which is being held online.

"But we are confident that we will bounce back. Because digitalization is everywhere right now. And this brings us opportunities."

Deutsche Telekom, whose U.S. unit T-Mobile TMUS.O completed the takeover of smaller rival Sprint, expects core profit this year of 25.5 billion euros. It has proposed a dividend of 0.60 euros.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMUS

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    19 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular