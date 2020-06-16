Deutsche Telekom reports disruption on mobile phone networks

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE early on Tuesday reported a disruption to its mobile phone networks but said landline services were not affected.

"Some of our customers experience problems with data reception and phone connections," Europe's largest telecoms company said on Twitter.

Engineers were working under high pressure to solve the problems, but some patience was required, it said.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1228; Reuters Messaging: vera.eckert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.