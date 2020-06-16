Deutsche Telekom reports disruption on mobile phone networks

Contributor
Vera Eckert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Deutsche Telekom early on Tuesday reported a disruption to its mobile phone networks but said landline services were not affected.

"Some of our customers experience problems with data reception and phone connections," Europe's largest telecoms company said on Twitter.

Engineers were working under high pressure to solve the problems, but some patience was required, it said.

