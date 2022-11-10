Deutsche Telekom raises guidance after bumper Q3

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE nudged up its full-year guidance on Thursday as the U.S. dollar's appreciation helped buoy third-quarter profit and its T-Mobile USA business added customers.

The telecoms operator reported a rise in third quarter adjusted net profit of 80% to 2.4 billion euros and said it planned to increase its dividend to 0.70 euros per share from 0.64 euros in 2021.

In organic terms, it expected full-year adjusted EBITDA AL to come in at more than 37.0 billion euros, up from previous guidance of around 37.0 billion.

"We are once again proving to be an anchor of stability in difficult times," said Tim Hoettges, chairman of Deutsche Telekom's management board.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.