Deutsche Telekom Q4 Profit Drops - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Germany's Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net profit after non-controlling interests dropped to 471 million euros from 1.67 billion euros in the previous year.

Quarterly adjusted net profit after non-controlling interests also declined to 1.23 billion euros from 1.64 billion euros last year.

But net revenue for the fourth quarter grew to 28.93 billion euros from 27.62 billion euros in the previous year.

The company has proposed dividend of 0.64 euros per share to the shareholders' meeting on April 7.

For financial year 2022, the Group expects free cash flow AL of around 10 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL is expected to reach 36.5 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to reach more than 1.25 euros, compared to 1.22 euros in 2021.

Deutsche Telekom also confirmed its target of at least 1.75 euros for 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.