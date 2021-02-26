Deutsche Telekom Q4 Profit Climbs; Sees Higher Adj. EBITDA AL In FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net profit surged to 1.67 billion euros from last year's 654 million euros.

Adjusted net profit was 1.64 billion euros, compared to 1.02 billion euros a year ago.

EBITDA climbed 66.4 percent to 11.05 billion euros from 6.64 billion euros last year. Adjusted EBITDA was 10.44 billion euros, up 48 percent from prior year's 7.05 billion euros.

Adjusted EBITDA AL for the quarter climbed 48.5 percent to 8.95 billion euros from 6.03 billion euros last year.

Net revenue increased 29.3 percent to 27.62 billion euros from prior year's 21.36 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company expects adjusted EBITDA AL of around 37 billion euros, higher than the 35.02 billion euros generated in fiscal 2020.

Free cash flow AL is expected to total some 8.0 billion euros.

