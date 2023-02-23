Deutsche Telekom Q4 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net profit climbed to 1.01 billion euros from 471 million euros in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA AL was 9.96 billion euros up from 9.01 billion euros in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share improved to 0.40 euros from 0.25 euros in the previous year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter grew to 29.80 billion euros from 28.65 billion euros in the prior year.

Looking ahead for 2023, the company expects earnings per share to be more than 1.60 euros per share and free cash flow of more than 16 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.