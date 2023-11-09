Deutsche Telekom Q3 Net Profit Rises; Lifts FY Adj. EBITDA AL Outlook - Quick Fact

(RTTNews) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported that its third quarter net profit, after non-controlling interests, rose 21.9% to 1.92 billion euros from 1.58 billion euros last year, reflecting both the positive development of earnings from operations and the planned reduction in integration costs incurred in connection with the merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint. Quarterly earnings per share were 0.39 euros up from 0.32 euros in the prior year.

Adjusted for special factors, net profit decreased 5.9 percent to 2.3 billion euros in the three-month period. The decline was attributable to positive non-recurring effects in profit/loss from financial activities in the prior year, which did not recur in 2023. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.46 euros down from 0.48 euros in the previous year.

The Group's adjusted EBITDA AL grew 6.2 percent in organic terms to 10.5 billion euros.

Quarterly revenue declined 4.9% year-over-year to 27.56 billion euros. But revenue increased by 0.7 percent year-on-year in organic terms - i.e., excluding exchange rate fluctuations and changes in the composition of the Group.

The company raised its full-year guidance again citing a strong third quarter results. For the full year, the Group now expects adjusted EBITDA AL of around 41.1 billion euros and free cash flow AL of more than 16.1 billion euros, in each case 0.1 billion euros more than planned as of the midpoint of 2023. At the start of the year, expectations for adjusted EBITDA AL were still at around 40.8 billion euros, and for free cash flow AL, at more than 16 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share are still expected to reach more than 1.60 euros.

The Board of Management proposed to the Supervisory Board, as announced last week, to pay out a dividend of 0.77 euros per share. In the 2022 financial year, a dividend of 0.70 euro cents per share had been paid out.

The company is also planning share buy-backs for 2024 with a volume of up to 2 billion euros.

