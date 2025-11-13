Markets

Deutsche Telekom Q3 Net Profit Declines, Raises 2025 Guidance

November 13, 2025 — 02:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Telekom (DTE.MI) reported third quarter net profit, after non-controlling interests, of 2.43 billion euros, down 17.9% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.50 euros compared to 0.60 euros. Adjusted net profit was 2.7 billion euros in the third quarter, up 14.3 percent. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.55 euros compared to 0.47 euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL was up 2.9 percent in organic terms to 11.1 billion euros.

Net revenue was up 3.3 percent in organic terms in the third quarter to 28.9 billion euros. Service revenues were up 3.6 percent in organic terms.

For 2025, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA AL of around 45.3 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of more than 45 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.