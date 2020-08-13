Deutsche Telekom Q2 results buoyed by Sprint consolidation

US Markets
Deutsche Telekom reported jumps in quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday following U.S. unit T-Mobile's $23 billion takeover of Sprint, while its underlying performance beat market expectations.

The telecoms group issued fresh guidance for core profits to hit 34 billion euros ($40 billion) this year, above market expectations, but cautioned that the cost of integrating Sprint would dent group cash flow.

