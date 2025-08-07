Deutsche Telekom Q2 Profit Climbs With Revenue Growth; Lifts FY25 Outlook Again

(RTTNews) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its second quarter. Further, the company raised its fiscal 2025 guidance for the second time this year.

For the year, adjusted EBITDA AL is now expected to total more than 45.0 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of around 45.0 billion euros.

In the second quarter, net profit increased 25.2 percent to 2.62 billion euros from 2.09 billion euros last year. Earnings per share grew 27 percent to 0.54 euro from 0.42 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net profit was 2.50 billion euros or 0.51 euro per share, compared to prior year's 2.48 billion euros or 0.50 euro per share.

Adjusted EBITDA AL grew 1.7 percent to 11.0 billion euros from 10.82 billion euros last year. Adjusted EBITDA AL grew 5 percent in organic terms.

Adjusted EBITDA was 12.53 billion euros, up 0.9 percent year-over-year.

Total revenue was up 1.0 percent to 28.67 billion euros from prior year's 28.39 billion euros. Net revenue went up 4.0 percent in organic terms.

Service revenues grew 1.2 percent to 24.38 billion euros.

