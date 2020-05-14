Deutsche Telekom Q1 Profit Rises; Confirms FY20 View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net profit increased 1.8 percent to 916 million euros from last year's 900 million euros.

Adjusted net profit was 1.28 billion euros, compared to 1.18 billion euros a year ago.

EBITDA grew 7.4 percent from last year to 6.94 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA went up 9.6 percent to 7.56 billion euros.

Adjusted EBITDA AL rose 10.2 percent, reaching 6.54 billion euros.

Revenue increased 2.3 percent in first quarter to 19.94 billion euros from prior year's 19.49 billion euros. The company's higher revenues were despite the global spread of the coronavirus and the consequent restrictions imposed in many countries since March.

Going ahead for the year 2020, the company confirmed its guidance.

The company expects the Covid-19 pandemic to have only a limited impact on revenue, due to the closure of shops, lower roaming revenues, and companies postponing or canceling IT projects. Meanwhile, voice telephony revenue is increasing, and the mobile churn rate is falling.

The impact on adjusted EBITDA AL is also likely to be comparatively low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.