Deutsche Telekom Q1 Profit Down, Revenue Edges Up; Confirms Earnings View For FY24

May 16, 2024 — 01:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net profit plunged 87.1 percent to 1.98 billion euros from last year's 15.36 billion euros. Earnings per share dropped to 0.40 euro from 3.09 euros last year.

The prior year's result was benefited by a special factor resulting from the sale of the majority stake in GD Towers.

Adjusted net profit was 2.24 billion euros in the first quarter, compared to 1.96 billion euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.45 euro, compared to prior year's 0.39 euro.

Adjusted EBITDA AL went up 5.8 percent year-on-year in organic terms to 10.47 billion euros.

Net revenue edged up 0.4 percent to 27.94 billion euros from last year's 27.84 billion euros. Net revenues grew 1.6 percent in organic terms.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Deutsche Telekom confirmed its guidance outside the United States, while T-Mobile US raised its guidance slightly.

Adjusted EBITDA AL for the Group is still expected to reach around 42.9 billion euros, around 6 percent more than in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be more than 1.75 euros, up from 1.60 euros in 2023.

