Deutsche Telekom Q1 Adj. EBITDA AL Increases; Raises 2023 Guidance

May 11, 2023 — 01:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported first quarter net profit from continuing operations after non-controlling interests of 15.36 billion euros compared to 3.95 billion euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 3.09 euros compared to 0.79 euros. Adjusted net profit was 2.0 billion euros, a decline of 12.5 percent from a year ago, mainly due to the interest effect in the measurement of liabilities and provisions. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.39 euros compared to 0.45 euros. Recurring earnings per share increased by 19.4 percent compared with the prior-year period to 37 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 0.9 percent to 10.0 billion euros. On an organic basis, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 1.0 percent. Adjusted core EBITDA AL, increased by 4.4 percent in organic terms.

Group revenue increased by 0.3 percent to 27.8 billion euros, with service revenue increasing 3.5 percent to 22.8 billion euros. On an organic basis, revenue declined by 0.5 percent, while service revenue increased by 2.6 percent.

For the full year, Deutsche Telekom now expects adjusted EBITDA AL of around 40.9 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of 40.8 billion euros, driven by the raised guidance at T-Mobile US. The Group's guidance for free cash flow AL remains unchanged at more than 16 billion euros.

