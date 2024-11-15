Deutsche Telekom price target raised to EUR 43 from EUR 42 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) to EUR 43 from EUR 42 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
