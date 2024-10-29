Deutsche Telekom price target raised to EUR 39 from EUR 33 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) to EUR 39 from EUR 33 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
