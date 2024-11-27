Deutsche Telekom price target raised to EUR 38 from EUR 33 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Emmet Kelly raised the firm’s price target on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) to EUR 38 from EUR 33 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.