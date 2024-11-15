Deutsche Telekom price target raised to EUR 37 from EUR 36.50 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard raised the firm’s price target on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) to EUR 37 from EUR 36.50 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DTEGY:
- Deutsche Telekom’s Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion
- Is DTEGY a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Voip-Pal.com files motion for consolidation in U.S. District Court
- Deutsche Telekom price target raised to EUR 42 from EUR 41 at JPMorgan
- Deutsche Telekom price target raised to EUR 39 from EUR 33 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.