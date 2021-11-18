Deutsche Telekom prepares T-Systems sale - Manager Magazin

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE is preparing to sell its troubled IT services unit, T-Systems, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company plans to start talks with interested parties in February, with a deal expected in September, the magazine added.

Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment on the report.

While the telecoms business has been performing well, T-Systems has been underperfoming, with incoming orders declining by 25% during the coronavirus crisis.

Last year, Deutsche Telekom's finance chief Christian Illek said that reduced IT spending by the automotive and airline industries would necessitate additional restructuring at T-Systems on top of an ongoing three-year turnaround plan.

