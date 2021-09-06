Deutsche Telekom Nears $5.9 Bln Deal To Sell Its Dutch Unit : Report

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) is nearing a deal to sell its Dutch unit, which could fetch around 5 billion euros or $5.9 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The German company could announce a sale of T-Mobile Netherlands in the coming days after collecting final bids last week, the report said.

A consortium backed by Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners is seen as a strong contender, though other suitors have also been vying for the business, the report said.

The sale also reportedly attracted interest from Apollo Global Management Inc. and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd.

No final decisions have been reached, and negotiations on a potential deal could drag on longer or fall apart, the report said.

