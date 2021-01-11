Deutsche Telekom looking to sell Dutch unit -paper

AMSTERDAM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE is preparing a sale of its Dutch subsidiary T-Mobile Netherlands, Dutch financial daily Financieele Dagblad said on Monday.

Citing sources close to the matter, the paper said Deutsche Telekom is looking to sell the mobile phone operator to private equity investors in a deal that could be worth 4 billion to 5 billion euros ($4.9 billion to $6.1 billion).

A sale to one of the two other telecom operators in the Netherlands, KPN KPN.AS and Vodafone-Liberty Global VOD.L, LBTYA.O joint venture VodafoneZiggo, would be impossible due to competition concerns, the sources said.

Deutsche Telekom had no success in 2015 when it tried to sell T-Mobile Netherlands, but the Dutch operations have grown considerably since, following the 2018 acquisition of the Dutch part of Swedish provider Tele2.

T-Mobile Netherlands declined to comment on the report. Deutsche Telekom could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1=0.8207 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

