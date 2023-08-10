Deutsche Telekom lifts 2023 guidance slightly again

Now sees 2023 EBITDA AL of 41.0 bln euros vs 40.9 bln

Q2 EBITDA AL 10.04 bln euros vs consensus 10.02 bln

Q2 revenues 27.2 bln euros vs consensus 27.3 billion

Adds Q2 revenues, background

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE slightly lifted its 2023 operating profit target a second time on Thursday, boosted by its U.S. business T-Mobile US TMUS.O, which raised its outlook for customer growth two weeks ago.

The U.S. wireless carrier has been benefiting from cost-conscious customers flocking to its cheaper plans and superior 5G services in a highly competitive market, helping it top Wall Street expectations for quarterly wireless subscriber additions.

Bonn-based parent Telekom said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDA AL) to reach around 41 billion euros ($45.03 billion) this year, compared with previous guidance for about 40.9 billion.

The group reported second-quarter EBITDA AL that rose 1.5% year-on-year to 10.04 billion euros, a tad above analyst consensus for 10.02 billion.

Revenues slipped by 2.4% to 27.2 billion euros, slightly below consensus for 27.3 billion, as it withdrew from the terminal equipment business in the U.S. following its takeover of rival Sprint in 2020.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

