Deutsche Telekom lifts 2023 guidance slightly again

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE slightly lifted its 2023 operating profit target a second time on Thursday, after its U.S. business T-Mobile US TMUS.O last month topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly wireless subscriber additions.

Bonn-based Telekom said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDA AL) to reach around 41 billion euros ($45.03 billion) this year, compared with previous guidance for about 40.9 billion.

The group reported second-quarter EBITDA AL that rose 1.5% year-on-year to 10.04 billion euros, a tad above analyst consensus for 10.02 billion.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

