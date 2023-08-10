News & Insights

US Markets
TMUS

Deutsche Telekom lifts 2023 guidance slightly again

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

August 10, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Maria Sheahan for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE slightly lifted its 2023 operating profit target a second time on Thursday, after its U.S. business T-Mobile US TMUS.O last month topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly wireless subscriber additions.

Bonn-based Telekom said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDA AL) to reach around 41 billion euros ($45.03 billion) this year, compared with previous guidance for about 40.9 billion.

The group reported second-quarter EBITDA AL that rose 1.5% year-on-year to 10.04 billion euros, a tad above analyst consensus for 10.02 billion.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.