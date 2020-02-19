Deutsche Telekom eyes core earnings growth of 3% in 2020

US Markets

Deutsche Telekom forecast that core earnings would grow by 3% in 2020 as it looks finally to complete the $26 billion merger between its T-Mobile US unit and Sprint to create the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier.

Europe's largest mobile operator said it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) to reach 25.5 billion euros ($27.5 billion) this year. ($1 = 0.9264 euros)

