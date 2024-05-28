News & Insights

Deutsche Telekom Executes Share Buy-Back

May 28, 2024 — 10:21 am EDT

Deutsche Telekom (DE:DTE) has released an update.

Deutsche Telekom AG has announced the purchase of 1,965,732 shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The transactions were executed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Xetra platform between May 20 and May 24, 2024, at an average price of €21.9967 per share, totaling €43,236,262.

