Deutsche Telekom Executes Share Buy-Back

Deutsche Telekom AG has announced the purchase of 1,965,732 shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The transactions were executed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Xetra platform between May 20 and May 24, 2024, at an average price of €21.9967 per share, totaling €43,236,262.

