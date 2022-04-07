Deutsche Telekom elects Deutsche Post CEO as chair of supervisory board

Deutsche Telekom elected Frank Appel, who is chief executive of Deutsche Post AG, as chairman of its supervisory board on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

Appel will remain in his position at Deutsche Post until May 2023, but will begin passing on some of his duties there from this summer onwards, Appel said.

The 60-year-old won the election with over 80% of the vote on Thursday, despite the fact that his candidacy was initially criticised by some institutional shareholders concerned over his holding multiple positions at once.

Appel takes over from Ulrich Lehner, who held the position for fourteen years.

