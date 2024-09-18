Is Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY). DTEGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.25 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.16. Over the past 52 weeks, DTEGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.25 and as low as 10.59, with a median of 12.22.

Investors will also notice that DTEGY has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DTEGY's industry has an average PEG of 1.91 right now. Over the last 12 months, DTEGY's PEG has been as high as 2.25 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.40.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DTEGY's P/B ratio of 1.50. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.55. DTEGY's P/B has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.20, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Deutsche Telekom's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DTEGY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)

