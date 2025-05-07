Is Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Deutsche Telekom AG is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 106 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTEGY's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DTEGY has returned about 21.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 7.1%. This means that Deutsche Telekom AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.2%.

In ENGIE - Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Deutsche Telekom AG belongs to the Diversified Communication Services industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.4% so far this year, so DTEGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ENGIE - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. This 60-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved +7.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deutsche Telekom AG and ENGIE - Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

