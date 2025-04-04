Is Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Deutsche Telekom AG is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 106 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTEGY's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DTEGY has gained about 25.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 6.4% on average. As we can see, Deutsche Telekom AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Telefonica (TEF). The stock is up 22.1% year-to-date.

For Telefonica, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deutsche Telekom AG belongs to the Diversified Communication Services industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.1% this year, meaning that DTEGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Telefonica is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deutsche Telekom AG and Telefonica as they could maintain their solid performance.

