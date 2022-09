BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE has halted the planned sale of its T-Systems unit after negotiations with remaining interested parties failed, the Handelsblatt reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

