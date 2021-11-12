Deutsche Telekom core profit beats estimates, raises full-year outlook

US Markets
Deutsche Telekom reported core profit above market estimates on Friday and raised its full-year outlook for the third time, boosted by its U.S. unit, T-Mobile, along with growth in European business.

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE reported core profit above market estimates on Friday and raised its full-year outlook for the third time, boosted by its U.S. unit, T-Mobile TMUS.O, along with growth in European business.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9.66 billion euros ($11.05 billion), beating consensus estimates of 9.35 billion euros in a poll of analysts published by the company.

The company raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA AL to around 38 billion euros, up from the previous outlook of at least 37.2 billion euros.

"Our businesses are performing even better than expected," Chief Executive Officer Tim Höttges said in a statement. "Following strong figures in the first nine months, we are setting the bar for 2021 a little higher.

The telecoms operator's third-quarter revenue increased by 2% to 26.88 billion euros, but fell short of consensus estimates of 27.15 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8741 euros)

