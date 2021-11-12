US Markets
TMUS

Deutsche Telekom core profit beats estimates; full-year outlook raised

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Deutsche Telekom reported core profit above market estimates on Friday and raised its full-year outlook for the third time, boosted by its U.S. unit T-Mobile, along with growth in European business.

By Supantha Mukherjee

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE reported core profit above market estimates on Friday and raised its full-year outlook for the third time, boosted by its U.S. unit T-Mobile TMUS.O, along with growth in European business.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9.66 billion euros ($11.05 billion), beating consensus estimates of 9.35 billion euros in a poll of analysts published by the company.

The company raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA AL to around 38 billion euros, up from the previous outlook of at least 37.2 billion euros.

"Our businesses are performing even better than expected," Chief Executive Officer Tim Höttges said in a statement. "Following strong figures in the first nine months, we are setting the bar for 2021 a little higher.

T-Mobile, which accounts for three-fifths of group sales, has been gaining subscribers following its merger with Sprint and as it rolls out its 5G service.

In the latest quarter T-Mobile added 1.3 million customers who pay their bills monthly, lifting its subscriber base to 106.9 million customers. Deutsche Telekom has 52.2 million customers in Germany and 46.4 million in rest of Europe.

Deutsche Telekom now owns 48.4% of T-Mobile US, within touching distance of majority ownership over the U.S. operations.

The telecoms operator's third-quarter revenue increased by 2% to 26.88 billion euros, but fell short of consensus estimates of 27.15 billion euros.

On the back of growth across the board, the company increased its dividend to 64 euro cents from 60 euro cents last year. German government owns a 30.5% stake in the company.

Apart from an increase in subscribers, growth in the number of tourists across Europe following relaxation of the pandemic-related restrictions had led to a recovery in roaming revenue.

($1 = 0.8741 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMUS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular