Deutsche Telekom Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

May 21, 2024 — 03:52 am EDT

Deutsche Telekom (DE:DTE) has released an update.

Deutsche Telekom AG has announced the purchase of 1,660,200 shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, initiated on March 25, 2024. The transactions were executed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s electronic trading platform Xetra, with a total expenditure of approximately €36.5 million. This latest buy-back brings the total number of acquired shares to 10,269,204 since the program’s commencement.

