Deutsche Telekom Confirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK) said, for current financial year, the company continues to project adjusted EBITDA AL to increase to around 37 billion euros. Free cash flow AL is anticipated to total some 8 billion euros. Revenue is also set to rise, the company said. Looking forward, the Group also tightened its climate protection targets.

"For 2030, we had committed to 90 percent less CO2. Now we have determined that we will reach 100 percent. And we will do this by 2025," CEO Tim Höttges said.

The Board of Management and Supervisory Board will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.60 euros per share.

