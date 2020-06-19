Deutsche Telekom Confirms Growth Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - At the annual shareholders' meeting of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK), CEO Tim Höttges confirmed the Group's growth targets despite the pandemic. The company is confident that it will bounce back as digitalization is everywhere now.

"Change has been a constant part of Deutsche Telekom's history. Today, we are a one-stop shop for fixed network, mobile communications, and TV services. We will continue to invest heavily: in the United States, in Europe, and in Germany," Tim Höttges said. The Board of Management and Supervisory Board proposed a dividend of 0.60 euros per dividend-bearing share back in November.

