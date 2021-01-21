Deutsche Telekom, Cellnex combine Dutch cell phone tower businesses

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German telecoms group Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE and Spanish cell phone mast operator Cellnex CLNX.MC announced on Thursday to combine their tower business in the Netherlands.

The companies will become anchor investors in a newly established Digital Infrastructure Vehicle (DIV), an investment fund focused on European digital infrastructure to which Deutsche Telekom will transfer its T-Mobile Infra business, they said.

Deutsche Telekom will receive a 250 million euro ($303 million) cash payment and a shareholding in DIV, they added in the statement. This translates into a capital commitment of Deutsche Telekom of around 400 million euros to the fund.

Cellnex also agreed to commit 200 million euros of capital to DIV, they said.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

