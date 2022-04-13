US Markets
Deutsche Telekom buys additional T-Mobile US shares for $2.4 bln

Matthias Inverardi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Deutsche Telekom said it has bought additional shares in T-Mobile US from Softbank for $2.4 billion as part of a deal agreed in 2020.

The purchase of the 21.2 million shares via a call option raises Deutsche Telekom's stake in T-Mobile US to 48.4% from below 47%, as planned, the German telecommunications company said on Wednesday.

