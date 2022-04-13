Deutsche Telekom buys additional T-Mobile US shares for $2.4 bln

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE said it has bought additional shares in T-Mobile US TMUS.O from Softbank 9984.T for $2.4 billion as part of a deal agreed in 2020.

The purchase of the 21.2 million shares via a call option raises Deutsche Telekom's stake in T-Mobile US to 48.4% from below 47%, as planned, the German telecommunications company said on Wednesday.

