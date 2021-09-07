US Markets
Deutsche Telekom bulks up T-Mobile US stake as it sells Dutch unit

Douglas Busvine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Deutsche Telekom struck a share-swap deal with Softbank to increase its stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile and sold its Dutch unit in a major restructuring of interests that strengthens the German group's transatlantic focus.

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DEstruck a share-swap deal with Softbank 9984.T to increase its stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile TMUS.O and sold its Dutch unit in a major restructuring of interests that strengthens the German group's transatlantic focus.

As a result of the two deals announced on Tuesday, Deutsche Telekom will raise its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% to 48.4%, bringing CEO Tim Hoettges closer towards his goal of securing direct majority control over the U.S. telecoms operator.

Softbank will in return receive a 4.5% stake in Deutsche Telekom, establishing a direct shareholding relationship after Softbank sold its U.S. Sprint unit to T-Mobile in a deal that closed in early 2020.

In a separate deal, Deutsche Telekom sold its Dutch unit T-Mobile Netherlands to a consortium of private equity houses Apax and Warburg Pincus for 5.1 billion euros ($6.05 billion).

Deutsche Telekom acquired control of the Dutch business from Sweden's Tele2 TEL2b.ST in 2018 but never considered the unit, which ranked a distant third behing market leaders KPN KPN.AS and Vodafone Ziggo VOD.L, as a core asset.

Deutsche Telekom will invest some of its 3.8 billion euros in proceeds from the Dutch deal to raise its stake in T-Mobile US. Sweden's Tele2 TEL2b.ST, which had retained a 25% stake in T-Mobile Netherlands, also sold out.

($1 = 0.8425 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Emma Thomasson and Kim Coghill)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

